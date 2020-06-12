Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXN

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 636,000. Shares of FXN were up about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Occidental Petroleum, trading up about 4.9% with over 25.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Oneok, down about 5.3% on volume of over 22.8 million shares. Kosmos Energy is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 11.3% on the day.

