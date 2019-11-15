Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXG

The First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 485,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 65,000. Shares of FXG were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Intelsat, trading up about 20.9% with over 14.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coca-cola, off about 0.1% on volume of over 3.7 million shares. Grocery Outlet Holding is lagging other components of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund ETF Friday, trading lower by about 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.