FXD

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXD

November 18, 2022 — 12:15 pm EST

The First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 117,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of FXD were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading down about 2.6% with over 39.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 0.2% on volume of over 14.4 million shares. Ross Stores is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 11.1% on the day, while Williams-sonoma is lagging other components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
