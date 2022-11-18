The First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 117,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of FXD were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading down about 2.6% with over 39.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 0.2% on volume of over 14.4 million shares. Ross Stores is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 11.1% on the day, while Williams-sonoma is lagging other components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXD

