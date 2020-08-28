Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FV

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 170,000. Shares of FV were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund, trading up about 0.3% with over 281,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust Energy Alphadex Fund, up about 1.3% on volume of over 154,000 shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.3% on the day.

