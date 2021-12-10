Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXN

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 146,000. Shares of FTXN were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Southwestern Energy, trading up about 0.8% with over 8.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, down about 0.1% on volume of over 7.4 million shares. Baker Hughes is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.2% on the day, while Matador Resources is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF, trading lower by about 5%.

