The First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 66,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 62,000. Shares of FTLS were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Twitter (TWTR), trading off about 3.6% with over 19.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T (T), up about 1.2% on volume of over 17.7 million shares. AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 6.2% on the day, while Tenet Healthcare (THC) is lagging other components of the First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, trading lower by about 28.1%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTLS

