Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTLS

The First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 169,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of FTLS were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 0.1% with over 28.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, off about 0.5% on volume of over 23.2 million shares. 1life Healthcare is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.5% on the day, while Range Resources is lagging other components of the First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.