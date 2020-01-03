Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTC

The First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF (FTC) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 355,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 49,000. Shares of FTC were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), trading off about 0.5% with over 13.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Snap (SNAP), up about 0.9% on volume of over 12.9 million shares. Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 11.8% on the day, while Twitter (TWTR) is lagging other components of the First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.7%.

