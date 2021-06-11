Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNY

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 228,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 49,000. Shares of FNY were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Amc Entertainment Holdings, trading up about 3.5% with over 77.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cleveland-cliffs, up about 2% on volume of over 29.0 million shares. Fubotv is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 7.3% on the day, while Liveramp Holdings is lagging other components of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 11.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.