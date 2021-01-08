Markets
FGD

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FGD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 409,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 89,000. Shares of FGD were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T, trading down about 1.7% with over 28.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, off about 1% on volume of over 11.2 million shares. Invesco is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 1.4% on the day, while Universal is lagging other components of the First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 4.9%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FGD
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FGD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FGD T WFC IVZ UVV

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular