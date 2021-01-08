Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FGD

The First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 409,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 89,000. Shares of FGD were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T, trading down about 1.7% with over 28.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, off about 1% on volume of over 11.2 million shares. Invesco is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 1.4% on the day, while Universal is lagging other components of the First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 4.9%.

