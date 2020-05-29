Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCVT

The First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 927,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 95,000. Shares of FCVT were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Southern, trading up about 0.3% with over 142,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and International Flavors & Fragrances, off about 0.6% on volume of over 63,000 shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 1.7% on the day, while Change Healthcare is lagging other components of the First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF, trading lower by about 2.4%.

