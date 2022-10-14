The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 234,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 74,000. Shares of FCTR were off about 2.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading down about 5.3% with over 41.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, down about 2.5% on volume of over 36.4 million shares. Westlake is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.4% on the day, while Mosaic is lagging other components of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, trading lower by about 9.4%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCTR

