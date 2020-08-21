Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FAN

The First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 82,000. Shares of FAN were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were General Electric, trading trading flat with over 20.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Duke Energy, off about 0.2% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 0.8% on the day, while Trinity Industries is lagging other components of the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, trading lower by about 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.