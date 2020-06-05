Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FAN

The First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 288,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of FAN were up about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were General Electric, trading up about 6.5% with over 81.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nextera Energy, up about 2.3% on volume of over 1.1 million shares. Woodward is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 12.8% on the day, while American Superconductor is lagging other components of the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, trading up by about 1.2%.

