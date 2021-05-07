Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ERTH

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 397,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 41,000. Shares of ERTH were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were NIO, trading up about 1.9% with over 29.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Plug Power, up about 2.3% on volume of over 11.8 million shares. Sunnova Energy International is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 6.3% on the day, while Schnitzer Steel Industries is lagging other components of the Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF, trading lower by about 3.7%.

