The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 108,000. Shares of EQAL were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Apple, trading up about 1.4% with over 58.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, off about 0.6% on volume of over 55.3 million shares. Seagen is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 16.3% on the day, while Diamondback Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF, trading lower by about 8.6%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EQAL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.