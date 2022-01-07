Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EPS

The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 52,000. Shares of EPS were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ford Motor, trading off about 0.1% with over 83.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, off about 0.1% on volume of over 41.6 million shares. Lumen Technologies is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4.9% on the day, while Burlington Stores is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF, trading lower by about 6.2%.

