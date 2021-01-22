Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EMXC

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 475,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of EMXC were down about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were YPF Sociedad Anonima, trading up about 14.2% with over 5.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mobile Telesystems PJSC, off about 1.2% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. Globant is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Friday, trading lower by about 1.6%.

