Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EMGF

The iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (EMGF) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 365,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of EMGF were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), trading up about 1.3% with over 6.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Yum China Holdings (YUMC), up about 1.9% on volume of over 924,000 shares. Globant (GLOB) is lagging other components of the iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Friday, trading lower by about 2.5%.

