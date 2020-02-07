Markets
DVOL

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DVOL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 188,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 56,000. Shares of DVOL were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Intelsat, trading off about 9.4% with over 9.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intercontinental Exchange, up about 3.1% on volume of over 6.6 million shares.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DVOL
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DVOL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVOL I ICE

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

Market Is Conducive to Long Volatility Positions: JPMorgan

Nikos Panigirtzoglou, global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., discusses his outlook for markets and where he’s seeing opportunity. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”

4 hours ago
See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular