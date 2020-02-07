Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DVOL

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 188,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 56,000. Shares of DVOL were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Intelsat, trading off about 9.4% with over 9.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intercontinental Exchange, up about 3.1% on volume of over 6.6 million shares.

