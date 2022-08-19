Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DVOL

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 197,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of DVOL were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Procter & Gamble, trading up about 0.5% with over 2.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Abbvie, up about 1.4% on volume of over 2.0 million shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Friday, trading lower by about 5.6%.

