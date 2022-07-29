The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 110,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 75,000. Shares of DIVB were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Intel, trading off about 8.9% with over 64.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 3.1% on volume of over 50.5 million shares. Chevron is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 8.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DIVB

