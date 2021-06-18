Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DHS

The WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 137,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of DHS were down about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T, trading off about 0.8% with over 23.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Citigroup, down about 1.8% on volume of over 21.7 million shares. Sturm Ruger is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.5% on the day, while National Healthcare is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ETF, trading lower by about 4.4%.

