Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CUT

The Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 252,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of CUT were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Amcor, trading down about 0.7% with over 1.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Weyerhaeuser, down about 0.8% on volume of over 1.1 million shares. Select Medical Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 8.3% on the day, while Glatfelter is lagging other components of the Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF, trading lower by about 2.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.