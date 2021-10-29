Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CRBN

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 216,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of CRBN were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Apple, trading down about 2.8% with over 60.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 2.1% on volume of over 52.1 million shares. Vmware is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 22.8% on the day, while Davita is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, trading lower by about 8.2%.

