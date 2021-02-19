Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: COPX

The Copper Miners ETF (COPX) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 337,000. Shares of COPX were up about 6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Freeport-McMoran (FCX), trading up about 8.3% with over 15.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and First Quantum Minerals (FM.CA), up about 9.5% on volume of over 1.7 million shares. Imperial Metals Corp (III.CA) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 10.1% on the day, while Southern Copper (SCCO) is lagging other components of the Copper Miners ETF, trading up by about 4.3%.

