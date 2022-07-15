The iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 394,000. Shares of AOK were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Citigroup, trading up about 13.2% with over 53.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 1.9% on volume of over 51.3 million shares. Harsco is lagging other components of the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Friday, trading lower by about 14.3%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AOK

