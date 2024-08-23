Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Lucid Group, trading up about 8.6% with over 47.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 1.8% on volume of over 39.5 million shares. Roku is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 12.6% on the day, while Bill Holdings is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF, trading lower by about 5.5%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VONV
