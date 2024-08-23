Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VONV

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 873,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 344,000. Shares of VONV were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Lucid Group, trading up about 8.6% with over 47.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 1.8% on volume of over 39.5 million shares. Roku is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 12.6% on the day, while Bill Holdings is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF, trading lower by about 5.5%.

