Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 971,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 106,000. Shares of SPYX were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.1% with over 132.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 2.7% on volume of over 54.6 million shares. Amentum Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 6.2% on the day, while Equifax is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 4%.

