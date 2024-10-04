Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.1% with over 132.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 2.7% on volume of over 54.6 million shares. Amentum Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 6.2% on the day, while Equifax is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 4%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX
