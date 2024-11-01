News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWO

November 01, 2024 — 12:41 pm EDT

The SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 83,000. Shares of RWO were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Gri Bio, trading up about 22.4% with over 30.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and LI Auto, up about 1.7% on volume of over 3.3 million shares. Diversified Healthcare Trust is lagging other components of the SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Friday, trading lower by about 3.9%.

