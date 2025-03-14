News & Insights

PSP

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSP

March 14, 2025 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 311,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of PSP were up about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were KKR, trading up about 4.2% with over 2.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Blackstone, up about 3.2% on volume of over 1.7 million shares. The Carlyle Group is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.4% on the day, while IAC is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF, trading higher by about 1.3%.

