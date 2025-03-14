Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were KKR, trading up about 4.2% with over 2.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Blackstone, up about 3.2% on volume of over 1.7 million shares. The Carlyle Group is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.4% on the day, while IAC is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF, trading higher by about 1.3%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.