Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Rivian Automotive, trading off about 5.8% with over 46.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lucid Group, off about 4.8% on volume of over 45.9 million shares. Bloom Energy is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 48.5% on the day, while Tpi Composites is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF, trading lower by about 8%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBD
