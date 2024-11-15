News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBD

November 15, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 188,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of PBD were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Rivian Automotive, trading off about 5.8% with over 46.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lucid Group, off about 4.8% on volume of over 45.9 million shares. Bloom Energy is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 48.5% on the day, while Tpi Composites is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF, trading lower by about 8%.

