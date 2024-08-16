News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBD

August 16, 2024 — 12:32 pm EDT

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 61,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of PBD were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Rivian Automotive, trading off about 4.2% with over 17.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Plug Power, up about 3.1% on volume of over 17.6 million shares. Fuelcell Energy is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 10.5% on the day, while Wolfspeed is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.

