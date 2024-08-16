Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Rivian Automotive, trading off about 4.2% with over 17.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Plug Power, up about 3.1% on volume of over 17.6 million shares. Fuelcell Energy is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 10.5% on the day, while Wolfspeed is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.