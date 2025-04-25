Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were NU Holdings, trading up about 2% with over 34.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, up about 1.3% on volume of over 28.5 million shares. Verisign is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 8.2% on the day, while AON is lagging other components of the VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF, trading lower by about 7.8%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMAH
