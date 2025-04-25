The VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 111,000. Shares of OMAH were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were NU Holdings, trading up about 2% with over 34.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, up about 1.3% on volume of over 28.5 million shares. Verisign is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 8.2% on the day, while AON is lagging other components of the VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF, trading lower by about 7.8%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMAH

