Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Walmart, trading up about 2.5% with over 8.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coca-cola, off about 0.1% on volume of over 7.6 million shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4% on the day, while Constellation Brands is lagging other components of the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, trading lower by about 0.9%.
