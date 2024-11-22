The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 307,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of KXI were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Walmart, trading up about 2.5% with over 8.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coca-cola, off about 0.1% on volume of over 7.6 million shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4% on the day, while Constellation Brands is lagging other components of the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, trading lower by about 0.9%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI

