Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.6% with over 229.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 3% on volume of over 96.0 million shares. Broadcom is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 7% on the day, while Costco Wholesale is lagging other components of the Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF, trading lower by about 6.9%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KLMN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.