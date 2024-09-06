News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HEFA

September 06, 2024 — 12:39 pm EDT

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 3.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.4 million. Shares of HEFA were down about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ishares Msci Eafe ETF, trading off about 1.7% with over 4.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Grab Holdings, down about 1.4% on volume of over 4.5 million shares. Check Point Software Technologies is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 0.4% on the day, while Sea Limited is lagging other components of the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

