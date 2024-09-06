Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ishares Msci Eafe ETF, trading off about 1.7% with over 4.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Grab Holdings, down about 1.4% on volume of over 4.5 million shares. Check Point Software Technologies is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 0.4% on the day, while Sea Limited is lagging other components of the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HEFA
