GXC

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXC

October 18, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

The SPDR S&P China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 214,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 75,000. Shares of GXC were up about 4.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were NIO, trading up about 2.4% with over 49.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and UP Fintech Holding, up about 1% on volume of over 24.9 million shares. Dada is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 10.7% on the day, while Kandi Technologies Group is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P China ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

