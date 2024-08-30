Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FRI

The First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 218,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of FRI were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Medical Properties Trust, trading up about 1.9% with over 3.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Healthpeak Properties, up about 0.2% on volume of over 2.9 million shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.2% on the day, while Service Properties Trust is lagging other components of the First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2%.

