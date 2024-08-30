Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Medical Properties Trust, trading up about 1.9% with over 3.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Healthpeak Properties, up about 0.2% on volume of over 2.9 million shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.2% on the day, while Service Properties Trust is lagging other components of the First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FRI
