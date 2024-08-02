Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ford Motor, trading down about 4.5% with over 45.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, off about 1.2% on volume of over 23.5 million shares. Clorox is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4.2% on the day, while Chemours is lagging other components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 15.5%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DIVB
