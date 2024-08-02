The iShares Core Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 551,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of DIVB were off about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ford Motor, trading down about 4.5% with over 45.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, off about 1.2% on volume of over 23.5 million shares. Clorox is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4.2% on the day, while Chemours is lagging other components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 15.5%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DIVB

