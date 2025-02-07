Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were International Paper, trading up about 1.5% with over 25.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, off about 1.6% on volume of over 19.1 million shares. Huntington Ingalls Industries is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 5.3% on the day, while Aptargroup is lagging other components of the Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF, trading lower by about 7.2%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AUSF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.