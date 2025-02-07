News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AUSF

February 07, 2025 — 12:20 pm EST

February 07, 2025 — 12:20 pm EST

The Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of AUSF were off about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were International Paper, trading up about 1.5% with over 25.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, off about 1.6% on volume of over 19.1 million shares. Huntington Ingalls Industries is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 5.3% on the day, while Aptargroup is lagging other components of the Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF, trading lower by about 7.2%.

