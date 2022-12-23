In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Permian Resources, up about 5.3% and shares of Silverbow Resorces, up about 5.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 2.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Atai Life Sciences, lower by about 11%, and shares of Guardant Health, lower by about 7.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: XOP, ARKG

