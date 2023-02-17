In trading on Friday, the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Southern, up about 2.3% and shares of PPL, up about 2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, down about 4.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Albemarle, lower by about 9.3%, and shares of Lithium Americas, lower by about 5.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: XLU, LIT

