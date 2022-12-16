Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: XAR, GNR

December 16, 2022 — 01:38 pm EST

In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Maxar Technologies, up about 122.9% and shares of V2x, up about 1.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, down about 3.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of First Quantum Minerals, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Franco-nevada, lower by about 3.9% on the day.

