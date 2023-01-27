Markets

Friday's ETF Movers: URA, SIL

January 27, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

In trading on Friday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UEX, up about 16.5% and shares of Nexgen Energy, up about 4.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, off about 2.1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Endeavour Silver, lower by about 4.4% on the day.

