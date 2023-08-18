Friday's ETF Movers: URA, CQQQ

In trading on Friday, the Uranium ETF (URA) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Denison Mines Corp, up about 2.8% and shares of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC), up about 2.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ), down about 3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Dada Nexus (DADA), lower by about 9%, and shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC), lower by about 8% on the day.

