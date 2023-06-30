News & Insights

Friday's ETF Movers: TAN, VNQ

June 30, 2023 — 02:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Enphase Energy, up about 6% and shares of Array Technologies, up about 6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Real Estate ETF, down about 0.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, lower by about 5.6%, and shares of Redfin, lower by about 5.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

