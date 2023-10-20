News & Insights

Friday's ETF Movers: SIL, TAN

October 20, 2023 — 12:30 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pan American Silver, up about 3.8% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 2.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 6.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Solaredge Technologies, lower by about 29.2%, and shares of Enphase Energy, lower by about 14.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

