In trading on Friday, the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Piedmont Lithium, up about 6.1% and shares of MP Materials, up about 5.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 0.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Waters, lower by about 9.6%, and shares of Agilent Technologies, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: REMX, QVML

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.