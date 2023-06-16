News & Insights

Friday's ETF Movers: QVML, WCLD

June 16, 2023 — 12:29 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Corning, up about 3.8% and shares of Henry Schein, up about 3.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, down about 1.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Zoominfo Technologies, lower by about 8.3%, and shares of C3.AI, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

